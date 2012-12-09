BERLIN Dec 9 German opposition-led states said
they will continue to block a tax deal reached by the German and
Swiss governments, crushing Berlin's hopes of salvaging the
agreement through mediation, a magazine reported.
Last month the Bundesrat upper house of parliament,
representing Germany's 16 federal states, threw out the
legislation, prompting Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right
government to refer it to a special parliamentary mediation
committee.
"The deal is dead, and it is going to stay that way,"
Norbert Walter-Borjans, finance minister of North-Rhine
Westphalia (NRW), told Focus magazine in a report made available
on Sunday. He acts as a spokesman for those states opposing the
deal.
Championed by Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, the
agreement would have allowed Germany to tax assets stashed away
by its citizens in Swiss bank accounts.
The opposition Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens, keen to
make taxation of the rich an issue in campaigning for next
September's federal election, have argued the legislation would
have let off tax evaders too easily.
The deal would have required Swiss banks to levy a punitive
charge on an estimated 150 billion Swiss francs ($160 billion)
in undeclared funds squirreled away by Germans in Swiss
accounts. Future holdings by German citizens would be treated on
a par with those held in Germany, although the account holders
identities would not be revealed.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)