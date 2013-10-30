BERLIN Oct 30 Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservatives want to revive a bilateral tax agreement with
Switzerland in coalition talks with the Social Democrats, who
blocked the proposed tax deal in the upper house last year.
Markus Soeder, finance minister in the state of Bavaria,
told journalists in Berlin the federal and state governments in
Germany could get significant funds if the bilateral deal with
Switzerland was ever approved.
Soeder, one of the conservative Christian Democrats' leaders
in the coalition talks, said he was in favour of tightening
rules on tax evasion, in comments supported by another
conservative negotiator, Norbert Barthle.
The Christian Democrats and SPD are in talks on a right-left
"grand coalition" government after Merkel's ruling conservatives
fell short of an absolute majority in September's election.
Merkel said the planned deal with Switzerland last year
would have brought Germany tax revenues of 2 billion euros or
more. Most would have gone to Germany's 16 states.
The SPD and the Greens, who control Germany's upper house of
parliament, scuppered the deal, arguing it was too lenient as it
would have protected the anonymity of German account holders
while imposing a tax on their assets.
The EU's six biggest countries agreed this year to increase
cooperation to pile pressure on tax havens which want to protect
bank secrecy.
