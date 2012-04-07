BERLIN, April 7 A German tax inspector is in
talks to buy banking data from Switzerland to help his office
identify tax evaders, a magazine reported on Saturday - days
after the two countries signed a landmark deal on taxing secret
deposits.
The move seems likely to stoke bilateral tensions before
Germany's parliament votes on Thursday's agreement, which is
designed to stop wealthy German tax dodgers holding cash in
secret Swiss bank accounts.
Weekly Der Spiegel said the head of the tax inspectors
office in Wuppertal in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia was
in negotiations to buy two new sets of data from Switzerland.
Swiss authorities caused an outcry in Germany last weekend
when they said they had issued arrest warrants for three German
tax inspectors, accusing them of industrial espionage for buying
bank details of German tax evaders.
Thursday's agreement - under which Switzerland will tax
Germans' accounts and pass the proceeds to Germany - was in part
a consequence of similar purchases in 2010 by several German
states which put pressure on Switzerland to change its tradition
of banking secrecy.
Some of the data in the latest case concerns internal
information from Coutts private bank in Zurich, owned by Royal
Bank of Scotland and the seller wants about 2 million
euros for data on about 1,000 customers, the magazine reported.
As in previous cases, the finance ministry would cover half
the costs, it said.
A ministry spokesman said there had been repeated offers of
information and each one was looked at carefully. He would not
comment on individual cases.
Thursday's agreement could net Germany billions of euros in
tax revenues from individuals who have stashed savings in Swiss
accounts to avoid tax.
The governments of both countries had hoped the deal would
end a diplomatic spat that has dragged on for years.
But Germany's opposition Social Democrats have threatened to
scupper the legislation, saying they will vote against it in the
upper house, where Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right
coalition is short of a majority.
The two governments had to revise the deal to make the terms
tougher after the SPD rejected a previous version.
The SPD says the law will take effect too late, in 2013, and
that it gives time to tax evaders to move their savings and
remain anonymous.
Merkel's government is betting that SPD-led states will
ultimately drop their objections and support the deal as it will
bring them a huge windfall.
North Rhine-Westphalia, which has an SPD-led minority
government, holds regional elections next month in which an
alliance of the centre-left party and the Greens is tipped to
win a majority.
Germans hold an estimated 150 billion Swiss francs in Swiss
bank accounts.
