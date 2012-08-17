BERLIN Aug 17 Members of Germany's upstart
Pirate Party said on Friday they had filed charges against the
finance minister of North Rhine-Westphalia over the state's
purchase of leaked Swiss bank data in order to pursue tax
evaders.
NRW, Germany's most populous state, has bought several CDs
of bank data on German taxpayers from whistleblowers, dividing
opinion at home and heightening strains with Switzerland.
"We suspect that (Norbert) Walter-Borjans and everyone
assigned to the case has committed a crime," said Pirate Party
regional lawmaker Dirk Schatz, one of four party members who
pressed charges against the minister.
Schatz, whose party's main policy is to champion broader
internet freedom and data privacy, said the offence involved
might have been violation of data protection.
A spokesman for Duesseldorf's prosecutors said similar
charges had been dismissed in the past because of lack of
evidence that a crime had been committed.
NRW prosecutors said last week they were pursuing tax
evaders who secretly stashed cash in Switzerland, after
obtaining new bank data from a presumed whistleblower.
Their action is likely to strain ties between Germany and
Switzerland, which has sharply criticised previous purchases of
leaked bank data by officials in the same state.
In part to prevent such purchases, Berne struck a deal with
Berlin in April to levy taxes on German assets in Swiss
accounts, but the agreement could easily unravel.
The Social Democrats (SPD), Germany's largest opposition
party, of which Walter-Borjans is a member, has promised to veto
the deal in its current form, while a spokesman for the Swiss
government has said it will not be renegotiated.
The Pirates' NRW parliamentary group, formed when the party
won enough votes to enter the regional parliament for the first
time this year, distanced themselves from the charges pressed by
Schatz and said party members were divided over the issue.
"I, like large parts of the group, do not support the
charges," said Pirate deputy leader Simone Brand.
