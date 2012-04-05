BERLIN, April 5 The leader of Germany's
opposition Social Democrats (SPD) said on Thursday his party
would vote against a revised deal with Switzerland on taxing
secret offshore accounts when the agreement goes to Germany's
Bundesrat upper house.
Earlier on Thursday, the German finance ministry said Berlin
and Berne had signed an amendment to a deal sealed in September
of last year which toughens terms for tax dodgers.
SPD-led states had threatened to block the original deal in
the Bundesrat. Some but not all of their demands were met in the
revised agreement.
"It will fail a second time because the SPD-led states will
not go along with it," SPD Chairman Sigmar Gabriel told
reporters.
Conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel needs opposition
support to get the deal through the upper house. It is widely
expected to go to the Bundesrat after the summer parliamentary
recess.
(Reporting by Holger Hansen, writing by Madeline Chambers,
editing by Noah Barkin)