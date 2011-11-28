DUESSELDORFT, Germany Nov 28 The German
state of North Rhine-Westphalia cannot back a deal with
Switzerland to crack down on tax evasion unless changes are made
when it is submitted to the upper house of the German
parliament, the finance minister of the state said on Monday.
North Rhine-Westphalia Finance Minister Norbert
Walter-Borjans from the Social Democrats (SPD) said he wanted to
talk about the tax deal with other German state authorities.
The bilateral tax deal aimed at reducing tax evasion targets
German deposits held in secret Swiss bank accounts. But the deal
signed in September has come under fire from German lawmaker as
for being too lenient on tax evaders.
The German government has said both sides hope to have the
deal in place by the beginning of 2013. It still has to get
through both houses of the German parliament, including the
Bundesrat upper house where the states are represented and
Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre right has no majority.
