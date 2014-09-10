BERLIN, Sept 10 Germany's Transport Ministry is looking into potentially phasing out the country's tax on air traffic which has attracted strong criticism from airlines.

The tax, imposed on flights from German airports, amounts to around 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) a year, with Lufthansa , Germany's top airline, paying the biggest chunk of it.

"We are considering phasing it out," Katherina Reiche, a senior official at the Transport Ministry, said on Wednesday during an event in Berlin bringing together transport executives and politicians.

She said the ministry had received many requests to review or scrap the tax and signalled there might be fiscal leeway for such a move because Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Tuesday presented plans for Germany to refrain from net new borrowing next year for the first time since 1969.

The German airline industry is lobbying for support after being hit by the tax, harsh competition, night flight bans and restrictions on expansion.

"We would welcome a phase-out," Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said at the same event.

The Finance Ministry said last month there were no plans to remove the tax, after a newspaper report said politicians were pushing for the charge to be scrapped.

The Transport Ministry said at the time the coalition government had discussed the tax, but that scrapping it had not been part of the coalition agreement. (1 US dollar = 0.7748 euro) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Alison Williams)