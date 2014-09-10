BERLIN, Sept 10 Germany's Transport Ministry is
looking into potentially phasing out the country's tax on air
traffic which has attracted strong criticism from airlines.
The tax, imposed on flights from German airports, amounts to
around 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) a year, with Lufthansa
, Germany's top airline, paying the biggest chunk of
it.
"We are considering phasing it out," Katherina Reiche, a
senior official at the Transport Ministry, said on Wednesday
during an event in Berlin bringing together transport executives
and politicians.
She said the ministry had received many requests to review
or scrap the tax and signalled there might be fiscal leeway for
such a move because Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on
Tuesday presented plans for Germany to refrain from net new
borrowing next year for the first time since 1969.
The German airline industry is lobbying for support after
being hit by the tax, harsh competition, night flight bans and
restrictions on expansion.
"We would welcome a phase-out," Lufthansa Chief Executive
Carsten Spohr said at the same event.
The Finance Ministry said last month there were no plans to
remove the tax, after a newspaper report said politicians were
pushing for the charge to be scrapped.
The Transport Ministry said at the time the coalition
government had discussed the tax, but that scrapping it had not
been part of the coalition agreement.
(1 US dollar = 0.7748 euro)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing
by Alison Williams)