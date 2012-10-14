BERLIN Oct 14 Authorities in the German state
of Rheinland-Palatinate will likely buy a computer disk
containing the details of Germans who have parked their cash in
a big Swiss bank, news magazine Der Spiegel said on Sunday.
Switzerland and Germany hammered out a new deal in April to
confront tax evasion and Germany has promised to stop buying
leaked bank data naming suspected tax cheats if a tax deal with
Switzerland comes into force.
But Germany's centre-left Social Democrat (SPD) opposition
has said it will block the pact in the upper house of parliament
as it is too lenient on tax dodgers.
Germans hold an estimated 150 billion euros ($194.50
billion) in Swiss accounts.
Investigations to date have shown the quality of material on
the disk is "excellent", the magazine cited tax investigator
sources as saying.
The finance ministry of Rheinland-Palatinate was not
immediately available for comment.
Carsten Kuehl, the state's finance minister, has previously
said he is in favour of buying tax CDs if they are of value, the
report said.
One of the SPD's criticisms of the deal with Switzerland has
been that, as it stands, the agreement would allow people to
evade taxes by taking their money out of Switzerland before the
deal takes effect.
Some media reports have said there are signs German tax
dodgers are shifting funds to Singapore from Switzerland.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in Singapore
on Sunday that Germany and the Asian country had essentially
agreed to amend a tax agreement first made in 2004, though he
did not give any further details.
($1 = 0.7712 euros)
