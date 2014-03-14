Last-gasp Matuidi goal earns PSG 3-2 win at Metz
PARIS Blaise Matuidi netted a double as Paris St Germain snatched a last-gap 3-2 win at Metz to put the pressure on Ligue 1 leaders Monaco on Tuesday.
MUNICH Adidas (ADSGn.DE) boss Herbert Hainer will become the new president and business chairman of German soccer club Bayern Munich, after the resignation of Uli Hoeness, the club's supervisory board said on Friday.
Uli Hoeness said on Friday he would accept a 3-1/2 year prison term for evading 28 million euros in taxes and would step down from Bayern Munich, the club he made into one of the world's most succesful football dynasties.
Adidas, the world's second largest maker of sporting gear, owns an 8.3 percent stake in the club and has provided its kits for over 50 years.
Hainer was previously deputy head of the supervisory board at Bayern Munich.
"(Hoeness) helped turn FC Bayern Munich into one of the most successful clubs in the world, both on and off the pitch," Hainer said in a statement issued by the club's supervisory board.
(Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Victoria Bryan)
PARIS Blaise Matuidi netted a double as Paris St Germain snatched a last-gap 3-2 win at Metz to put the pressure on Ligue 1 leaders Monaco on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Dani Alves believes if Juventus can knock out his former side Barcelona, they will be eliminating the best team in the world from the Champions League.