* Merkel friend accepts 3-1/2 year sentence, won't appeal
* Resigns as Bayern Munich president and business chairman
* Hoeness says tax evasion was biggest mistake of his life
By Jens Hack
MUNICH, March 14 Uli Hoeness said on Friday he
would accept a 3-1/2-year prison term for evading 27 million
euros ($37.6 million) in taxes and resigned as president and
chairman of Bayern Munich, the club he made into one of the
world's most successful football dynasties.
Hoeness, 62, a household name in his country and friend of
Chancellor Angela Merkel, had admitted evading taxes on income
earned in secret Swiss bank accounts but hoped for leniency in
one of the most scrutinised cases of its kind ever in Germany.
"After discussions with my family I have decided to accept
the ruling of the Munich court on my tax affairs. This befits my
understanding of decency, dignity and personal responsibility,"
he wrote in a statement published on the Bayern website.
"Tax evasion was the biggest mistake of my life."
Judge Rupert Heindl ruled on Thursday that Hoeness's
voluntary disclosure was incomplete and therefore did not meet a
vital requirement of amnesty laws designed to encourage tax
dodgers to come clean.
Hoeness, a former star footballer adored by Bayern Munich
fans, had been a popular TV talk show guest and ironically had
spoken out for higher taxes and railed against tax evasion.
"The chancellor respects the decision Mr Hoeness took
today," Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said. He declined to
give details of a lunch between the chancellor and Hoeness that
took place the day before Hoeness decided to turn himself in - a
meeting that has been the subject of media speculation.
The case hinged on the question of whether Hoeness, who as a
player helped West Germany win the 1974 World Cup, cooperated
fully with his voluntary disclosure. The court decided he took
too long to provide information, and it was riddled with errors.
His case profoundly shocked Germany, where tax evasion is
considered a serious crime, and prompted thousands of tax
dodgers to turn themselves in.
It caused deeper shock than when Peter Graf, the late father
of former tennis champion Steffi Graf, was exposed as a tax
cheat during the height of her career. He was sentenced in 1997
to three years and nine months for evading 12.3 million marks
(6.3 million euros) and released after 25 months.
"LIFE'S WORK"
Germany's centre-left deputy chancellor, Sigmar Gabriel,
said the sentence for Hoeness showed "justice has been done". He
called for the directors of Swiss banks that hide such funds to
be hauled before the courts.
Hoeness was first charged with evading 3.5 million euros in
taxes. But when the trial began on Monday he stunned the court
by admitting he had actually evaded five times that amount - or
18.5 million euros.
That figure was subsequently raised further to 28.5 million
euros - a figure acknowledged by Hoeness's defence team.
Hoeness said he would leave his posts with the club in order
to spare Bayern Munich, a team which last year won the Champions
League and which dominates the German Bundesliga, any damage.
"Bayern Munich is my life's work and will also remain so,"
he said.
The club's earnings have soared under his stewardship, which
has lasted 35 years in various posts. It has more than 220,000
club members, many of them fans, who have a vote at annual
Bayern Munich policy meetings.
FC Bayern Munich AG is privately owned. Major German
companies Adidas AG ADSGn.DE, Allianz ALVG.DE and Audi AG
VOWG_p.DE, all of which are based in the state of Bavaria, each
have an 8.3 percent stake in the club. Deutsche Telekom AG
DTEGn.DE is the club's main advertising sponsor.
Bayern Munich named Herbert Hainer, the CEO of Adidas, to
replace Hoeness as chairman of the supervisory board and vice
president.
Board members include Audi CEO Rupert Stadler, Volkswagen
CEO Martin Winterkorn and Deutsche Telekom CEO Tim Hoettges.
($1 = 0.7180 Euros)
