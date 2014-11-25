ZURICH Nov 25 A Vontobel banker, who
was detained in Poland in connection with the conviction of
former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness for tax evasion, is
back in Switzerland, Vontobel told Reuters on Tuesday.
Hoeness was sentenced in March to a 3-1/2-year prison term
for evading 28.5 million euros ($36.1 million) of taxes and quit
as president and chairman of Bayern Munich, the club he helped
to turn into one of the world's most successful soccer
teams.
He used a Vontobel account for complex currency transactions
that helped him reap gains in the millions of euros, it emerged
during his trial.
A Vontobel banker was detained by police in Warsaw in
October and was released on bail but was told not to leave
Poland and forced to relinquish his passport.
A spokesman for Vontobel said on Tuesday the employee had
informed the bank about his return to Switzerland and that he
was undergoing medical treatment there.
"As far as possible, he will answer possible questions of
the German authorities from Switzerland, where a German lawyer
will support him," the Vontobel spokesman said.
The banker has paid back the bail Vontobel put up for him,
he said.
Swiss finance blog "Inside Paradeplatz" said earlier on
Tuesday that the banker had fled Poland.
The Polish Warsaw district prosecutor was not immediately
available for comment. The Polish police said it had no
information.
The Munich state prosecutor declined to comment.
