FOREX-Dollar firms against sterling, euro amid political uncertainties
* Italian bonds drop after Renzi election remarks raise concerns
BERLIN Jan 25 Germany should avoid entering a corporate tax competition with other countries, Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Wednesday.
"It would be totally wrong to enter a tax dumping competition," Gabriel said when asked about plans by U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May to lower corporate taxes to increase competitiveness.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said last week that Britain should not try to gain a competitive advantage by cutting corporate taxes. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin)
* Italian bonds drop after Renzi election remarks raise concerns
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, MAY 30 ** MEXICO CITY - Mexican Central Bank chief Agustin Carstens and Mexico Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade will speak at an annual meeting of bank BBVA Bancomer's board and shareholders. WARSAW - National Bank of Poland monetary policy council meeting. WEDNESDAY, MAY 31