BERLIN May 24 A leading German politician
criticised EU draft plans for a financial transaction tax as
"rubbish" on Friday, in a sign of growing concern that the tax
could do more economic harm than good.
German Social Democrat Nils Schmid, finance minister of the
wealthy southern German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, said the
banks might not be able to cope with the additional burdens of
the levy should member states approve the European Commission's
current draft version.
The tax, intended to ensure the financial sector shares the
cost of the banking crisis, is a central policy of the Social
Democrats, who hope to unseat Chancellor Angela Merkel in this
September's general election.
Merkel's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has also fought
for the tax, which 11 euro zone countries agreed in January to
introduce and which they said could be launched as soon as early
2014, though Schaeuble has signalled it could take longer.
"The current draft of the European Commission is simply
rubbish," Schmid said in a news release. Schmid has sent a
letter to Schaeuble - obtained by Reuters on Friday -
criticising the current plans for the tax.
While Schmid assured the federal government in the letter
that he supported the tax in principle, he said the 0.1 percent
levy on the value of trading in stocks, bonds and money market
transactions could drive up banks' own borrowing costs.
"The result would be that banks no longer lend each other
money," he wrote, adding the tax's repercussions could also hurt
companies and individual borrowers and savers.
The letter angered Schmid's colleagues in the SPD, which is
trailing Merkel's Christian Democrats in the polls. Joachim
Poss, deputy leader of the SPD in the Bundestag, said he was
"astonished".