BERLIN Aug 9 Europe should introduce a financial transaction tax as soon as possible, a senior member of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) said on Sunday, putting pressure on Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble to add momentum to talks on the issue.

The tax, first proposed in the 1970s to curtail currency speculation, was seized on by France and Germany in 2012 as a way to correct the excesses that led to the worst financial crisis in a generation.

But talks among the 11 countries that agreed to levy it have stalled over what financial instruments should be covered and at what rate. The tax is also opposed by several countries including Britain.

"The financial transaction tax must come as quickly as possible. It can't be that those who caused the financial crisis escape responsibility with the solution," Thorsten Schaefer-Guembel told Bild am Sonntag.

"Finance Minister Schaeuble must finally step up the pace," he added.

Originally planned for 2016, the tax is unlikely to come into force before 2017, Austria's Finance Minister said earlier this year. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Digby Lidstone)