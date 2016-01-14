BERLIN Jan 14 Prosecutors investigating tax
fraud in Germany by clients of Swiss bank UBS have
launched around 2,000 proceedings, German paper WAZ quoted a
state prosecutor as saying.
UBS is one of several Swiss banks that got caught up in
investigations into personal tax evasion as cash-strapped
governments chased accounts hidden in Zurich, Geneva and Ticino,
where wealthy Europeans had taken advantage of Switzerland's
banking secrecy rules.
Investigations into tax dodging began after the state of
North Rhine-Westphalia bought a CD containing details of UBS
customers in 2012, which related to assets worth 3.5 billion
Swiss francs ($3.5 billion).
Prosecutors have won criminal convictions in 14 cases so
far, Bochum senior prosecutor Bernd Bieniossek told the
Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung (WAZ) newspaper in an interview
published on Thursday.
Nearly all of those convicted had to pay fines, while a few
were given suspended prison sentences.
A further 340 cases were closed without criminal charges in
exchange for fines totalling 16.4 million euros ($17.8 million),
while other cases were dismissed or referred to prosecutors
outside North Rhine-Westphalia, the prosecutor said.
Bieniossek told the paper that 400 cases were still pending
in Bochum.
UBS could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday
morning.
($1 = 0.9217 euros)
($1 = 1.0084 Swiss francs)
