BERLIN, Sept 22 The mediation committee of Germany's upper and lower houses of parliament has agreed to reform tax breaks for people who inherit firms, officials said on Thursday, after a bitter dispute between political parties that has lasted nearly two years.

The mediation committee of the Bundestag lower house and the Bundesrat upper house agreed that heirs should in future still be able to get a 100 percent tax break if they keep the firm going and preserve jobs. But the conditions for those tax breaks will be made stricter.

The Constitutional Court ruled in December 2014 that the existing system violated the principle of equal tax treatment in its scope and application and said tighter restrictions were needed for family-owned firms to qualify for tax breaks.

A 2009 law allows ownership of "Mittelstand" firms - the medium-sized and often family-owned manufacturing companies that form the backbone of Europe's largest economy - to be passed from one generation to the next tax-free as long as the firms' heirs keep them going for seven years and maintain employment levels.

The Constitutional Court had given the government until mid-2016 to propose new legislation, but that deadline passed without a result.

The model that the mediation committee agreed on still needs to be given the green light by both the Bundestag and Bundesrat. It was unclear as to when the compromise will be put to either house of parliament.

Around 90 percent of German companies are family-run and they employ around half of the country's working population.

In 2015, revenues from inheritance tax hit a record high of 6.3 billion euros, up 15.4 percent from the previous year, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed. ($1 = 0.8966 euro) (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; writing by Michelle Martin, editing by G Crosse)