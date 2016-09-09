BERLIN, Sept 9 The German government is seeking
to rapidly bring about the tax cuts announced by German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, a ministry spokeswoman said on
Friday.
Schaeuble had told lawmakers on Tuesday that Germany had
scope to cut taxes by around 15 billion euros after the
September 2017 federal election. He also said he would aim to
reduce the burden caused by "cold progression" or "bracket
creep" by around two billion euros.
"We are currently in the process of now quickly implementing
the tax relief that the minister announced in his speech on the
budget on Tuesday," the spokeswoman said, adding that the aim
was for citizens to start benefitting from the relief next year.
She said she could not give details of the exact timeframe.
Bild newspaper reported on Friday that Schaeuble planned to
move ahead with proposed tax cuts as soon as possible and
Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling right-centre coalition could
consider an initial tranche of cuts next week.
