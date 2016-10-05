BERLIN Oct 5 Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble plans to cut German taxes by 6.3 billion euros
annually to stimulate domestic demand and counter global
criticism that Germany's export-oriented economy has contributed
to a global trade imbalance, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported
late on Wednesday.
Schaeuble will present his tax plans at the annual meeting
of the International Monetary Fund in Washington, the newspaper
said, citing a senior Finance Ministry official.
The tax breaks are intended to "support domestic demand",
the source said.
The newspaper said the tax breaks could take effect as early
as January 2017 after Schaeuble's centre-right Christian
Democrats had reached agreement with the centre-left Social
Democrats, junior partners in Germany's ruling coalition.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Alison Williams)