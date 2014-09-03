FRANKFURT, Sept 3 Germany's network regulator proposed cutting the interconnection fees mobile carriers charge one another to 1.72 euro cents ($0.0226) per minute from Dec. 1 from 1.79 euro cents now.

It also proposed on Wednesday a further cut to 1.66 euro cents from Dec. 1 2015 until the end of November 2016.

The proposals are open for national consultation until Oct. 1 and have to be approved by the European Commission.

($1 = 0.7612 euro) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)