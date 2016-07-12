FRANKFURT, July 12 A German court on Tuesday has
nullified a government decision to allow the country's biggest
supermarket group Edeka to buy grocery store chain Kaiser's,
owned by retail group Tengelmann, the court said in a statement.
Germany's economy ministry had granted special permission
for the merger on the condition that no jobs were lost, but the
higher regional court of Duesseldorf said the decision was void
as protecting workers was not equivalent to the public interest.
The court raised questions about Economy Minister Sigmar
Gabriel's "bias and a lack of neutrality" in the case, saying he
had held secret discussion during the decision making process.
Germany's federal cartel office stopped the planned deal
between the unlisted retailers last year, saying the takeover
would limit competition in big cities such as Berlin and Munich
and could lead to price increases in Europe's biggest economy.
