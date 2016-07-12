(Adds econ ministry reaction, background)

By Matthias Inverardi and Gernot Heller

DUESSELDORF, July 12 A German court on Tuesday blocked a government decision to allow the country's biggest supermarket group Edeka to buy grocery chain Kaiser's, owned by retail group Tengelmann, and said the Economy Minister had been biased.

Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel granted special permission for the merger in March provided that no jobs were lost. The higher regional court in Duesseldorf nullified his decision, saying that protecting workers was not equivalent to safeguarding the public interest.

The court raised questions about Gabriel's "bias and a lack of neutrality" in the case, saying he had held secret discussions during the decision-making process.

Gabriel's decision overrode an earlier decision by the cartel office to stop the planned deal between the unlisted retailers last year. The office said the takeover would limit competition in big cities such as Berlin and Munich and could lead to price increases in Europe's biggest economy.

Gabriel, leader of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) which shares power with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, said he feared the court ruling would lead to job losses and Tengelmann selling off stores.

"I very much regret this decision because it means there is a looming danger that Tengelmann's assets will be stripped and jobs will be lost," Gabriel told Reuters in a statement, adding the charge of bias was "absurd".

Tengelmann boss Karl-Erivan Haub suggested the ruling could mean the end for the loss-making Kaiser's chain, which has 16,000 employees, although the parties to the case could still decide to appeal.

Edeka, Rewe, Aldi and the Schwarz Group that owns the Lidl chain, all privately owned, already account for 85 percent of the German market in which Kaiser's has a 0.6 percent share.

"The bias claimed by the court was at no time shown by anyone involved in the case," said the economy ministry in a statement, adding it was incomprehensible that workers' rights were not viewed by the court as being in the public interest.

Germany's SPD champions workers rights and traditionally has strong links to trades unions.

"This is about the livelihoods of many thousands of workers and their families who need to be taken account of in such cases," said the ministry, adding it would assess the court's ruling before deciding on next steps.

Edeka, with annual revenues of 48.4 billion euros ($53.7 billion), said it was examining its legal options. ($1 = 0.9020 euros) (Writing by Tina Bellon and Madeline Chambers; Editing by Emma Thomasson and Keith Weir)