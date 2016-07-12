(Adds econ ministry reaction, background)
By Matthias Inverardi and Gernot Heller
DUESSELDORF, July 12 A German court on Tuesday
blocked a government decision to allow the country's biggest
supermarket group Edeka to buy grocery chain Kaiser's, owned by
retail group Tengelmann, and said the Economy Minister had been
biased.
Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel granted special permission
for the merger in March provided that no jobs were lost. The
higher regional court in Duesseldorf nullified his decision,
saying that protecting workers was not equivalent to
safeguarding the public interest.
The court raised questions about Gabriel's "bias and a lack
of neutrality" in the case, saying he had held secret
discussions during the decision-making process.
Gabriel's decision overrode an earlier decision by the
cartel office to stop the planned deal between the unlisted
retailers last year. The office said the takeover would limit
competition in big cities such as Berlin and Munich and could
lead to price increases in Europe's biggest economy.
Gabriel, leader of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD)
which shares power with Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservatives, said he feared the court ruling would lead to job
losses and Tengelmann selling off stores.
"I very much regret this decision because it means there is
a looming danger that Tengelmann's assets will be stripped and
jobs will be lost," Gabriel told Reuters in a statement, adding
the charge of bias was "absurd".
Tengelmann boss Karl-Erivan Haub suggested the ruling could
mean the end for the loss-making Kaiser's chain, which has
16,000 employees, although the parties to the case could still
decide to appeal.
Edeka, Rewe, Aldi and the Schwarz Group that owns the Lidl
chain, all privately owned, already account for 85 percent of
the German market in which Kaiser's has a 0.6 percent share.
"The bias claimed by the court was at no time shown by
anyone involved in the case," said the economy ministry in a
statement, adding it was incomprehensible that workers' rights
were not viewed by the court as being in the public interest.
Germany's SPD champions workers rights and traditionally has
strong links to trades unions.
"This is about the livelihoods of many thousands of workers
and their families who need to be taken account of in such
cases," said the ministry, adding it would assess the court's
ruling before deciding on next steps.
Edeka, with annual revenues of 48.4 billion euros ($53.7
billion), said it was examining its legal options.
($1 = 0.9020 euros)
(Writing by Tina Bellon and Madeline Chambers; Editing by Emma
Thomasson and Keith Weir)