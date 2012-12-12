(Corrects third paragraph to show TLG Wohnen was sold to TAG
Immobilien, and removes reference to sale of flats.)
BERLIN Dec 12 Germany is selling the commercial
properties of state-owned real estate firm TLG Immobilien to
private equity firm Lone Star for 1.1 billion euros, the Finance
Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has awarded the
contract for the biggest property transaction in Germany this
year," said the ministry. "The buyer wants to continue the
business and strategically to develop its portfolio," it added.
Combined proceeds from the sale of TLG Immobilien and of TLG
Wohnen, which was sold last month to TAG Immobilien,
will boost state coffers in 2013 by 812 million euros, said a
government source.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers and
Gareth Jones)