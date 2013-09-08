BERLIN, Sept 8 Germany's economy ministry on
Sunday dismissed a report that it would accept a much lower sum
in compensation from highway toll company Toll Collect than
previously sought in order to bring a long-running legal dispute
to an end.
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported in its Monday
edition that according to an internal economy ministry paper
Berlin would try and recover 2.5 billion euros from Toll Collect
instead of 7 billion euros due to a two-year delay to the start
of the system.
Toll Collect, the world's first satellite-based truck toll
system, is 45 percent-owned by German carmaker Daimler AG
, 45 percent by Deutsche Telekom AG and 10
percent by Vinci unit Cofiroute.
The ministry said in a statement the paper related to
possible risks and opportunities for the federal budget, and was
in no way binding.
Germany earns more than 4 billion euros a year through the
truck toll.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)