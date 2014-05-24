BERLIN May 24 Germany should nationalise lorry motorway toll company Toll Collect to enable a planned expansion of the levy to federal roads in 2018, a Transport Ministry report was quoted by Germany's Focus magazine as saying.

Toll Collect, the world's first satellite-based truck toll system, is 45 percent-owned by German carmaker Daimler AG DAIGn.DE, 45 percent by Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGn.DE and 10 percent by Vinci SGEF.PA unit Cofiroute.

Their operating contract runs out in August 2015. The Transport Ministry has said it is considering all options for the following period.

According to the ministry report to parliament's transport committee, complications regarding the tender process and existing contracts threatened to delay plans to expand Toll Collect's remit, but nationalising the firm could prevent this.

The Transport Ministry was not immediately available for comment on the Focus report, published on Saturday. (Reporting by Gernot Heller, writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Stephen Powell)