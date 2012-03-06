BERLIN, March 6 Germany's biggest tour
operators called on its nation's holidaymakers to ignore
anti-German sentiment in Athens and take trips to Greece's
islands, after booking numbers plunged at the start of the year.
Tourism is a vital source of income for Greece, accounting
for about a fifth of gross domestic product, but the country's
debt problems, and a reluctance among many Germans to act as the
euro zone's paymaster for its bailout, have sparked anti-German
protests in Athens.
That in turn has deterred Germans, the world's largest
spenders on foreign holidays, from choosing the Mediterranean
nation for this summer's vacations.
"The Greeks are wringing their hands in despair waiting for
holidaymakers," TUI Germany Chief Executive Volker Boettcher
told journalists gathered in Berlin ahead of the ITB travel
fair.
Boettcher said the debate over the financial crisis and
security in the country was overdone and that he saw no reason
for Germans to avoid the country.
TUI Germany, part of Europe's largest tour operator TUI
Travel, said bookings to Greece had fallen by a third
from the same time last year.
"What I'm hearing from customers is that they don't feel
welcome," Boettcher said.
That echoed comments on Monday from rival Thomas Cook
Germany, part of London-listed Thomas Cook Plc.
"The events in Athens are impacting the country's image,"
Thomas Cook Germany CEO Peter Fankhauser said.
Tour operators and travel industry experts have been
seeking to highlight that the islands popular with tourists are
far from the tensions in the capital Athens.
Both Boettcher and Fankhauser said Greece could yet get a
boost from last-minute bookings.
"We haven't given up hope for Greece," Boettcher said.