BERLIN, March 11 Germany's trade surplus narrowed in January as imports rebounded from two straight months of strong declines to rise at their fastest pace since last May, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Monday.

Exports pushed 1.4 percent higher in January in seasonally adjusted terms, the biggest increase in five months. But imports surged by an even stronger 3.3 percent, taking the trade surplus down to 15.7 billion euros from a revised 16.9 billion in December.

The surplus was bang in line with the expectations of economists polled by Reuters, although they had forecast smaller increases in exports and imports of 0.5 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.