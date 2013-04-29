BRIEF-Moody's maintains negative outlook on Bahrain's banking system
* Moody's on Bahrain- expect modest pressure on asset quality over outlook period, problem loans rising to about 7.0% of gross loans from 6.3% at 2016 end (adds missing space)
BERLIN, April 29 The head of Germany's BGA trade association said on Monday he expected a continued deterioration of economic conditions in the euro zone's heavily indebted southern periphery for the time being.
"I fear a further worsening of the recession in southern Europe in the short term," BGA president Anton Boerner told a news conference.
Boerner also said he saw no short-term danger of a global race to depreciate currencies due to Japan's new policy of aggressive monetary expansion that has driven down the value of the yen.
* Moody's on Bahrain- expect modest pressure on asset quality over outlook period, problem loans rising to about 7.0% of gross loans from 6.3% at 2016 end (adds missing space)
TOKYO, May 31 Japanese government bonds edged lower on Wednesday, though moves were small as investors awaited details of the Bank of Japan's regular bond-purchasing operations for June.