BERLIN, April 29 The head of Germany's BGA trade association said on Monday he expected a continued deterioration of economic conditions in the euro zone's heavily indebted southern periphery for the time being.

"I fear a further worsening of the recession in southern Europe in the short term," BGA president Anton Boerner told a news conference.

Boerner also said he saw no short-term danger of a global race to depreciate currencies due to Japan's new policy of aggressive monetary expansion that has driven down the value of the yen.