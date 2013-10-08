BRIEF-Netflix Chief Talent Officer to leave company
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
BERLIN Oct 8 German exports revived in August, rising slightly less than expected but more than imports and widening the trade surplus, official data showed on Tuesday, in a sign foreign trade will not drag too much on growth in Europe's largest economy.
Seasonally-adjusted exports gained 1.0 percent on the month, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed, coming in just under the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for an increase of 1.5 percent. Exports had unexpectedly fallen in July.
Imports, which had been forecast to rise 0.9 percent, were up just 0.4 percent.
The trade surplus widened to 15.6 billion euros from an upwardly revised 15 billion euros in July. The consensus forecast had been for it to widen to 15.1 billion euros.
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict