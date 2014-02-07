BERLIN Feb 7 German exports unexpectedly fell
on the month in December, breaking a run of four consecutive
gains and dropping more than imports, narrowing the trade
surplus, data showed on Friday.
Data from the Federal Statistics Office showed
seasonally-adjusted exports were down 0.9 percent compared with
the forecast in a Reuters poll for them to inch up 0.8 percent.
This came after an upwardly revised 0.7 percent rise in
November.
Figures for the full year showed shipments abroad down 0.2
percent, reflecting the weaker global economy in 2013. It was
the first full-year drop in exports since the 2009 recession.
Imports also dropped unexpectedly in December, by 0.6
percent. They were forecast to rise 1.2 percent. On the year,
imports dropped 1.2 percent, resulting in a widening of the
trade balance to 198.9, the highest on record.
The seasonally-adjusted trade surplus narrowed to 18.5
billion euros from a revised 18.9 billion in November.