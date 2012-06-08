BERLIN, June 8 - Germany's Federal Statistics
Office reported the following preliminary economic data on
Friday. Figures are in billions of euros.
GERMAN TRADE (ADJUSTED) APRIL 12 MARCH 12 APRIL 11
Trade balance 16.1 14.0 (13.7) 12.2
Exports 90.0 91.6 (91.8) 86.7
Exports pct change m/m -1.7 +0.8 (+0.9) -3.4
Imports 73.9 77.6 (78.1) 74.5
Imports pct change m/m -4.8 +0.9 (+1.2) -4.8
GERMAN TRADE (UNADJUSTED) APRIL 12 MARCH 12 APRIL 11
Trade balance 14.4 17.4 10.8
Current Account 11.2 19.9 (19.8) 7.5
Exports 87.1 98.8 (98.9) 84.3
Imports 72.7 81.4 (81.5) 73.4
Services 0.7 1.4 (1.3) -0.8
Wages and property income 0.9 5.9 (5.7) 0.8
Transfers -2.8 -3.5 -1.5
Supplementary trade -1.9 -1.2 -1.8
GERMAN TRADE (UNADJUSTED) Jan-April 12 Jan-April 11
Trade balance 59.8 51.6
Current account 52.3 48.0
Exports 363.1 345.1
Imports 303.2 293.5
Services 0.2 1.1
Wage and property income 16.6 13.9
Transfers -17.9 -15.1
Supplementary trade -6.4 -3.6