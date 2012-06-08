By Michelle Martin
BERLIN, June 8 German imports tumbled at their
fastest rate in two years in April and exports fell more than
expected in another sign that Europe's largest economy is
beginning to feel the chill from the euro zone debt crisis.
Seasonally adjusted imports dropped 4.8 percent in April,
data from the Federal Statistics Office showed, falling short of
economists' expectations in a Reuters poll that imports would
remain flat.
Exports fell for the first time this year, showing a
seasonally adjusted drop of 1.7 percent, compared with the
median forecast for a decline of 1 percent.
"The companies' orders situation has got worse because of
the problems in the euro zone. That is now reflected in
exports," said Stefan Schilbe of HSBC Trinkaus. "Foreign trade
will no longer contribute to growth this year."
Other economists said the drop in imports could be due to
the weaker oil price rather than falling domestic demand.
The drop in exports fuels concerns that Germany's immunity
to the euro zone crisis is coming to an end and comes as a blow
to struggling euro zone countries that had hoped Germany would
be able to cushion the blow from the region's debt crisis.
The data showed Germany struggled to find buyers for its
products in the euro zone in April, with exports to countries in
the currency bloc down 3.6 percent. This was in stark contrast
to exports to non-European markets like Asia, which rose 10.3
percent, curbing the overall decline in exports from Germany.
The seasonally-adjusted trade surplus climbed to 16.1
billion euros from a revised 14 billion in March, beating the
consensus forecast for 13.5 billion.
The disappointing data comes on the heels of figures
released earlier this week showing German industrial orders fell
at their fastest rate since November 2011 in April, as bookings
from abroad dried up and industrial output dropped more than
expected in April.
Flagging demand from the euro zone is weighing on the
country's manufacturing sector, which shrank at its fastest pace
for almost three years in May. The country's services sector
grew at the most sluggish rate in six months in
May.
The Ifo business sentiment survey and the ZEW survey
tracking investor and analyst sentiment slumped in May as
political uncertainty in the euro zone hit confidence.