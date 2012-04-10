* German exports, imports rise in February
* Europe's largest economy trades more outside non-euro zone
BERLIN, April 10 Trade with countries outside
the euro zone drove German exports higher for the second month
running in February, defying expectations of a fall, but its
overall trade surplus still fell on the back of higher imports.
Data from the Federal Statistics Office on Tuesday showed
exports rose a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent, beating
forecasts for a slight decline.
Imports increased by 3.9 percent, narrowing the trade
surplus to 13.6 billion euros and reflecting a domestic economy
expected to bounce back faster this year than most of its
struggling euro zone neighbours.
"More and more, the German economy's destiny is in the hands
of its trading partners outside the euro zone," said Carsten
Brzeski, an economist at ING in Brussels.
"The main drivers of Germany's export engine are currently
non-euro zone countries: the (United States), the UK and China."
Germany, which accounts for almost 40 percent of the euro
zone's overall exports, recovered more quickly than others from
the 2008/09 financial crisis and has stood strong throughout the
two-year old debt crisis, in which others are hurt by government
budget cuts and rising unemployment.
But the news of rising exports and imports came after data
showing a bigger-than-expected drop in industrial output in
February, renewing concerns that Germany may be flirting with a
technical recession.
In February, German exports to non-euro zone countries
within the European Union were 9.7 percent higher than a year
ago. To non-EU countries, exports were 13.4 percent than in
February 2011, the data showed.
The seasonally-adjusted trade surplus narrowed to 13.6
billion euros from a revised 15.1 billion in January and
matching the consensus forecast for 13.6 billion euros.
.
The German economy shrank by 0.2 percent in the fourth
quarter on weakening exports and private consumption. But
economists still on balance expect it will avoid a contraction
in the first quarter of this year and therefore shrug off a
recession, defined as two successive quarters of negative
growth.