BRIEF-Terraform Global reports court approval of settlement of intercompany claims with Sunedison
* Terraform Global announces court approval of settlement of intercompany claims with Sunedison
BERLIN, Sept 7 German exports unexpectedly edged up in July but imports rose even more, narrowing the trade surplus slightly, data showed on Friday, in a sign Europe's largest economy remains relatively resilient to the euro zone crisis.
Exports inched up a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent and imports gained 0.9 percent, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed. The consensus forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists were for exports to drop 0.5 percent and imports to fall 0.3 percent.
The seasonally adjusted trade surplus narrowed to 16.1 billion euros from a revised 16.3 billion in June. The consensus forecast was for it to narrow to 15.5 billion euros. (Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Michelle Martin)
LIMA, June 6 Volcan, Peru's largest producer of silver and zinc, seeks new opportunities in copper projects to diversify its operations and is also evaluating acquisitions, an executive said on Tuesday.