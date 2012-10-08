Turkish PM cancels meeting with German minister -sources
ANKARA, June 5 Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim cancelled a planned meeting with Germany's foreign minister on Monday, sources in Yildirim's office said.
BERLIN Oct 8 Germany's trade surplus widened in August after exports rose unexpectedly, according to data on Monday that underscored the resilience of Europe's largest and traditionally export-oriented economy despite the euro zone crisis.
Seasonally adjusted exports jumped 2.4 percent month-on-month and imports inched up just 0.3 percent, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed. The consensus forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists were for exports to slide 0.5 percent and imports to gain 0.3 percent.
The seasonally-adjusted trade surplus widened to 18.3 billion euros from a revised 16.3 billion euros in July. The consensus forecast was for it to narrow to 15.3 billion euros. (Reporting By Michelle Martin and Stephen Brown, editing by Gareth Jones)
ANKARA, June 5 Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday a trend had begun in Europe for intelligence agencies to use journalists as agents.