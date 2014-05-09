BERLIN May 9 German exports posted their biggest fall in nearly a year in March and imports also fell, narrowing the trade surplus in Europe's largest economy and confirming that trade was a drag on growth at the start of 2014.

Figures from the Federal Statistics Office showed seasonally-adjusted exports slipped 1.8 percent on the month, their second consecutive fall, and imports dipped 0.9 percent, pushing the trade surplus down to 14.8 billion euros.

The consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of economists had been for shipments abroad to rise by 1 percent and for imports to increase by 0.5 percent.

The seasonally adjusted trade balance compared with a surplus of 15.8 billion euros in February. (Reporting by Berlin bureau; Editing by Noah Barkin)