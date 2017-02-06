BERLIN Feb 6 Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she was opposed to unilateral steps to impose tariffs on imports, adding that should the new U.S. administration back such protectionist measures Germany would have to decide how to respond.

"I have no reason to speculate. We have to see what the U.S. administration does and then we have to decide whether to react or not to react," Merkel said when asked about threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on imports.

"I have often said that I support multilateralism and mutual trade agreements. I believe the world mastered the financial and banking crisis because we reacted together in the G20." (Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Michelle Martin; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michael Nienaber)