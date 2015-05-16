(Adds details)
BERLIN May 16 A passenger train crashed in
western Germany after colliding on a crossing with an tractor
transporting manure, killing two people and injuring 20, police
said on Saturday.
The train, which was carrying around 40 people en route from
Osnabrueck in northwestern Germany to Ibbenbueren - a small town
about 23 km (15 miles) away - crashed at 11.31 local time (0931
GMT) outside Ibbenbueren, police said.
It came to a standstill on the tracks 200-300 metres (yards)
away from the crash site. Police said the front of the train and
one of its sides was "badly damaged".
Of the 20 people injured, 3 are seriously injured, police
said.
Everybody who was on board the train at the time of the
crash has now disembarked and the injured are being treated at
the crash site or in hospital while others suffering from shock
were receiving psychological care, police said.
The driver of the tractor is under shock but not physically
injured, police said. The trailer attached to his tractor was
destroyed.
