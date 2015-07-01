BERLIN, July 1 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn has reached a wage agreement with the GDL train drivers' union, ending a months-long dispute which caused a series of strikes hitting millions of people, a person close to the negotiations said on Wednesday.

"The wage agreements were signed on Tuesday," said the source, adding: "From today there will be no further industrial action."

No further details were immediately available.

