BERLIN May 10 Germany's rail network began
gradually returning to normal on Sunday after train drivers
ended a near one-week-long strike, the longest in the history of
state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn.
However, aspects of the dispute over pay and negotiating
rights remain unresolved and the train drivers' union has so far
refused to heed a government call for mediation, raising
concerns it could call further stoppages.
The strike has caused major disruption in a country where
about 5.5 million passengers use the train network each day and
one-fifth of freight - some 620,000 tonnes a day - is hauled by
rail.
Economists said the stoppage, which began on freight trains
on Monday and spread to passenger trains on Tuesday, could cut
second-quarter economic growth by 0.1 percentage point, costing
Europe's biggest economy up to 750 million euros.
There would still be some disruptions in rail services
during Sunday but normal operations should be restored by
Monday, Deutsche Bahn said in a statement.
The GDL union, which represents 20,000 train drivers,
launched the walkout to back demands for it to negotiate a 5
percent pay rise and a reduction in the work week to 37 hours
from 39 on behalf of other rail workers including train
stewards.
Deutsche Bahn, which has 200,000 employees, has offered its
drivers a 4.7 percent pay rise plus a one-off payment of 1,000
euros (around $1,120).
But it has refused to let the GDL negotiate wage deals for
non-drivers, a core demand the union reiterated on Friday.
Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged the two sides to accept a
mediator. GDL head Claus Weselsky so far has rejected this
option.
Coinciding with a series of strikes at airline Lufthansa
, the transport stoppages have prompted the government
to draft a law to limit the power of small unions like those
representing train drivers and airline pilots.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by John Stonestreet)