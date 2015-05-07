BERLIN May 7 The leader of Germany's GDL train drivers' union said on Thursday its seven-day strike would continue and rejected the latest offer by rail operator Deutsche Bahn for mediation in a dispute over pay and negotiating rights.

"I would not dare to stand here and tell you we will break our strike on the basis of this incredible supposed offer, which we have already evaluated. It is no offer," said Claus Weselsky.

"We will continue this labour dispute until 9 o'clock on Sunday," he added.

The GDL union launched the seven-day walkout on Monday to back demands for a 5 percent pay rise and a reduction in the work week to 37 hours from 39 and to negotiate on behalf of other railway workers such as train stewards.

Earlier, Weselsky had told German radio it was possible that the strike, which is causing widespread disruption this week, could be called off ahead of its scheduled ending on Sunday. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Stephen Brown)