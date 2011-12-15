BERLIN Dec 15 An electric failure shut
down the entire Berlin S-Bahn light rail system on Thursday,
leaving the German capital without any service on the urban fast
train network operated by a subsidiary of Deutsche Bahn
[DBN.UL}.
Police said there was no evidence of sabotage on the S-Bahn,
one of three light rail systems used by Berlin commuters and
which is used by up to 1.3 million passengers a week, but the
cause of the failure was not immediately clear.
(Reporting by Volker Warkentin; Writing by Stephen Brown)