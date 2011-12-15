BERLIN Dec 15 An electric failure shut down the entire Berlin S-Bahn light rail system on Thursday, leaving the German capital without any service on the urban fast train network operated by a subsidiary of Deutsche Bahn [DBN.UL}.

Police said there was no evidence of sabotage on the S-Bahn, one of three light rail systems used by Berlin commuters and which is used by up to 1.3 million passengers a week, but the cause of the failure was not immediately clear.

(Reporting by Volker Warkentin; Writing by Stephen Brown)