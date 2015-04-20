BERLIN, April 20 Germany's GDL train drivers'
union announced on Monday that it will hold multi-day strikes on
passenger and freight trains this week which will cause major
disruptions on state-owned railway Deutsche Bahn.
GDL said the strike on passenger trains will start at 2 a.m.
(0000 GMT) on Wednesday and last for 43 hours while the freight
train strike will start at 3 p.m. (1300 GMT) on Tuesday and last
for 66 hours.
A series of strikes late last year affected 5.5 billion
people who travel by rail each day and industries reliant on
rail freight such as carmakers, steel producers and chemical
companies.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Stephen Brown)