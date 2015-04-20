BERLIN, April 20 Germany's GDL train drivers' union announced on Monday that it will hold multi-day strikes on passenger and freight trains this week which will cause major disruptions on state-owned railway Deutsche Bahn.

GDL said the strike on passenger trains will start at 2 a.m. (0000 GMT) on Wednesday and last for 43 hours while the freight train strike will start at 3 p.m. (1300 GMT) on Tuesday and last for 66 hours.

A series of strikes late last year affected 5.5 billion people who travel by rail each day and industries reliant on rail freight such as carmakers, steel producers and chemical companies.

(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Stephen Brown)