BERLIN May 7 The leader of Germany's GDL train
drivers' union said in a radio interview aired on Thursday it
was possible that a rail strike causing widespread disruption
this week could be called off several days ahead of its
scheduled ending on Sunday.
Claus Weselsky told HR radio that the union, which
represents some 20,000 train drivers, was examining an offer
made on Wednesday by Deutsche Bahn German railways to install a
mediator to try to find a resolution to the dispute.
"We'll make an announcement this afternoon on our views on
the Deutsche Bahn offer," he said, before hinting for the first
time that the strike could be halted. "I think the strike will
either continue or be interrupted at a reasonable point."
The GDL union launched the seven-day walkout on Monday to
back demands to negotiate on behalf of other railway workers
such as train stewards for a 5 percent pay rise and a reduction
in the work week to 37 hours from 39.
Deutsche Bahn, which has 200,000 employees, has offered its
drivers a 4.7 percent pay rise plus a one-off payment of 1,000
euros ($1,123.30). But it refuses to let the GDL negotiate wage
deals for workers in the company who do not drive trains.
