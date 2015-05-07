BERLIN May 7 The leader of Germany's GDL train drivers' union said in a radio interview aired on Thursday it was possible that a rail strike causing widespread disruption this week could be called off several days ahead of its scheduled ending on Sunday.

Claus Weselsky told HR radio that the union, which represents some 20,000 train drivers, was examining an offer made on Wednesday by Deutsche Bahn German railways to install a mediator to try to find a resolution to the dispute.

"We'll make an announcement this afternoon on our views on the Deutsche Bahn offer," he said, before hinting for the first time that the strike could be halted. "I think the strike will either continue or be interrupted at a reasonable point."

The GDL union launched the seven-day walkout on Monday to back demands to negotiate on behalf of other railway workers such as train stewards for a 5 percent pay rise and a reduction in the work week to 37 hours from 39.

Deutsche Bahn, which has 200,000 employees, has offered its drivers a 4.7 percent pay rise plus a one-off payment of 1,000 euros ($1,123.30). But it refuses to let the GDL negotiate wage deals for workers in the company who do not drive trains. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Erik Kirschbaum)