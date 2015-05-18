BERLIN May 18 The next strike by German train drivers' union GDL will be longer than previous walkouts and likely include holiday weekends, a union representative told Reuters on Monday.

It would be the ninth stoppage in a long-running dispute between the GDL train drivers union and state-owned Deutsche Bahn over work conditions.

A seven-day strike by drivers earlier this month was the longest in Deutsche Bahn's history. It caused major disruption in a country where about 5.5 million people use the train network every day and one-fifth of freight - some 620,000 tonnes a day - is hauled by rail. (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Stephen Brown)