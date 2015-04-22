BERLIN, April 22 A sixth German rail strike in
the last 10 months caused widespread disruption for commuters
and companies across the country on Wednesday when 3,000 train
drivers walked off the job to back their claims for higher pay
and negotiating rights.
The 66-hour strike began with freight trains on Tuesday
afternoon and was expanded to passenger travel from 2 a.m. (0000
GMT) on Wednesday morning, idling trains across the country,
especially in Berlin, Frankfurt and Mannheim, German rail said.
Leaders of the two sides blamed each other for the strike,
which German industry leaders said could cost businesses up to
100 million euros per day. About a fifth of the freight in
Germany, Europe's biggest economy, is transported by rail
The GDL union, which represents about one in 10 of railway
operator Deutsche Bahn's nearly 200,000 workers, wants a 5
percent pay rise and a reduction in the working week to 37 hours
from 39. It is also fighting for the right to negotiate on
behalf of other employees including train stewards.
German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said that only about 244
of the usual 805 trains were running. Strikes in Germany are
relatively unusual due to a system of collective bargaining
between unions and employers which are usually settled at the
negotiating table.
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Dominic Evans)