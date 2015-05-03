BERLIN May 3 Germany's GDL train drivers' union called on Sunday for a seven-day strike, starting with freight trains on Monday and passenger traffic on Tuesday, to back its claims in a dispute with Deutsche Bahn over pay and negotiating rights.

The strike, the eighth in the dispute, will start on Monday at 3 p.m. (1300 GMT) for freight trains and at 2 a.m. Tuesday for passenger services. GDL wants a 5 percent pay rise and the working week to be reduced to 37 hours from 39. It also wants the right to negotiate on behalf of other employees including train stewards.

The stoppages will continue until 9 a.m. on Sunday, May 10, GDL said.

"The GDL has no other choice but to call its members out on strike," said GDL leader Claus Weselsky in a statement. The union will announce further details at a news conference on Monday.

Deutsche Bahn said in a statement: "This strike is completely inappropriate and totally over the top ... The GDL union is going to cause massive harm to rail passengers, Deutsche Bahn and its employees, but also to the German economy."

Previous rail strikes last year and last month affected millions of people who travel by rail each day across Germany and hit industries reliant on rail freight such as automakers, chemical companies and steel producers.

Both GDL with its 20,000 members, and the railways, which has about 200,000 employees, have blamed each other for the breakdown in talks that led to the strikes.

Germany's usually reliable rail network carries about 5.5 million passengers a day.

Deutsche Bahn also transports about a fifth of Germany's freight, or more than 620,000 tonnes a day. Economic institutes have warned that the strike could cost companies 100 million euros daily. (Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by David Holmes)