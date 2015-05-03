BERLIN May 3 Germany's GDL train drivers' union
called on Sunday for a seven-day strike, starting with freight
trains on Monday and passenger traffic on Tuesday, to back its
claims in a dispute with Deutsche Bahn over pay and negotiating
rights.
The strike, the eighth in the dispute, will start on Monday
at 3 p.m. (1300 GMT) for freight trains and at 2 a.m. Tuesday
for passenger services. GDL wants a 5 percent pay rise and the
working week to be reduced to 37 hours from 39. It also wants
the right to negotiate on behalf of other employees including
train stewards.
The stoppages will continue until 9 a.m. on Sunday, May 10,
GDL said.
"The GDL has no other choice but to call its members out on
strike," said GDL leader Claus Weselsky in a statement. The
union will announce further details at a news conference on
Monday.
Deutsche Bahn said in a statement: "This strike is
completely inappropriate and totally over the top ... The GDL
union is going to cause massive harm to rail passengers,
Deutsche Bahn and its employees, but also to the German
economy."
Previous rail strikes last year and last month affected
millions of people who travel by rail each day across Germany
and hit industries reliant on rail freight such as automakers,
chemical companies and steel producers.
Both GDL with its 20,000 members, and the railways, which
has about 200,000 employees, have blamed each other for the
breakdown in talks that led to the strikes.
Germany's usually reliable rail network carries about 5.5
million passengers a day.
Deutsche Bahn also transports about a fifth of Germany's
freight, or more than 620,000 tonnes a day. Economic institutes
have warned that the strike could cost companies 100 million
euros daily.
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by David Holmes)