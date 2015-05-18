BERLIN May 18 German train drivers' union GDL
announced on Monday its ninth strike in an ongoing dispute with
railway operator Deutsche Bahn which will stop freight trains
from Tuesday and passenger trains from Wednesday - with no date
given for the strike to end.
GDL will announce the end of the strike with 48 hours'
notice, raising the prospect of even longer disruption than the
seven-day strike earlier this month which was the longest in the
history of Deutsche Bahn.
The dispute over pay, working conditions and the power of
the union itself has caused major disruption in a country where
about 5.5 million people travel by train every day and one-fifth
of freight - some 620,000 tonnes a day - is hauled by rail.
