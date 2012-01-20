BERLIN Jan 20 Germany would consider a bourse tax as a compromise if this could bring Britain in line with its EU partners as they seek ways to tax the financial sector but its preferred option remains a financial transaction tax imposed on all 27 members, the government's spokesman said on Friday.

German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler had raised the possibility of a bourse tax as a way of overcoming British opposition.

"There is no change in the German government's position. The government welcomes the EU Commission's proposal [on a transaction tax], because it encompasses our requests for a broad based tax with a low rate. We will fight for this proposal and for its adoption in all 27 European Union states," said Steffen Seibert.

However, he called Roesler's suggestion "sensible".

"He is looking at all possibilities for getting the United Kingdom on board... We need to find out in talks whether a bourse tax could be a bridge for the United Kingdom, then Germany will discuss this with its European partners."

Finance Ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus said that talks on a financial transaction tax were ongoing in Brussels.

"We would like to have settled by the end of the first quarter if this is a proposal which flies, which can work, which is worth further developing. If not then we have to look at what other ways are possible."

A senior Bundesbank member on Friday urged governments to reach agreement on the issue as soon as possible.