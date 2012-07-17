FRANKFURT, July 17 While German retailers hang
out their summer discounts early, the wet summer is providing a
boost for the country's travel firms as people turn to foreign
climes for sunshine.
Tour operator Alltours said it has laid on an extra five
charter planes from Duesseldorf to the Canary Islands and
Majorca in response to last-minute demand from Germans, who
spend more than any other nation on foreign holidays.
"The prospect of a sunny summer in Germany is fading,"
Alltours chief executive Willi Verhuven said on Tuesday. "That
is the only way to explain why travel agents have been so busy
these last few weeks."
According to Germany's national weather office, there has
been more rain and less sunshine than in an average summer.
Since the start of June, Germans have seen 65 percent of the
rain and only 40 percent of the sunshine normally seen in June,
July and August together.
Rewe - which offers package holidays under the ITS, Jahn und
Tjaereborg brands - and TUI Germany, part of London-listed TUI
Travel, also said Germans were heading for places such as
Spain, Turkey and the Maldives to escape the miserable weather.
"Our last minute team is seeing a jump in bookings," said a
spokeswoman. "It's not discounted holidays either, but regular
products from our catalogues."
The bad weather spreading across northern Europe is the last
thing that retailers need, however, with concerns over the euro
zone debt crisis already keeping shoppers away.
German retailer Metro has said the crisis is
hurting demand in Europe's biggest economy, while department
store operator Karstadt on Monday said it would slash 2,000
jobs.
As in Britain, where the wet summer has burdened retailers
from Marks & Spencer to JJB Sports, stores
across Germany have started summer discounts early.
Department store chain Kaufhof, part of Metro, for example,
is offering up to 70 percent on a range of items from sunhats to
tennis rackets and beach balls.