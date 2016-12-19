Police stand guard near a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, December 19, 2016 after a truck ploughed into the crowded Christmas market in the German capital. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

BERLIN German police have arrested a suspect near the scene of the Berlin Christmas market where a truck ploughed into a crowd, and are investigating whether he was the driver, the police said on Twitter.

A passenger in the truck was killed during the crash, which killed nine people and injured dozens, police said. They called on Berliners to stay indoors.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was being briefed on the incident by Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere and the mayor of Berlin, a government spokesman said.

